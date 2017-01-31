Girls Hockey: Wingers thump Mankato West

Oberding got her third of the game in the third, and Heise added a fourth in the final frame. The last goal of the game came from Solveig Roth.

Heise ended up with three assists as well for a total of seven points. Oberding had a four-point game, while Emily Hart and Haley each had three. Swanson also had an assist, as did Elle Bryant. Tyler McGrath stopped all 16 shots for the win.

Red Wing (13-5-4) hosts Albert Lea on Tuesday before finishing the regular season with trips to Mankato East, on Thursday, and Winona, on Saturday.