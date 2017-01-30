Girls Basketball: Wingers in complete control over Century

The Wingers shot 38 percent from the field, and 39 percent from the foul line, but had major advantages in rebounds and steals. Morgan Zebro had a team-high 15 points for Red Wing, adding seven rebounds, three assists and three steals while committing just one turnover. Tayzha Buck and Lindsay Reps both scored 12 points, with Buck also recording three assists and three steals. McKayla Muelken had five assists and Ellyn Braunreiter came up with five rebounds and four blocks in the win.

Red Wing (10-5, 8-4 Big Nine) hosts John Marshall on Tuesday, and visits Mankato East on Friday.