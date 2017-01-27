Boys Basketball: Wingers end six-game skid, beat Century

Kipp Adams (17), Jawon Terry (12) and Seth Yeatman (11) all scored in double figures for Red Wing, but the key stats of the night were the Wingers holding Century to 29 percent shooting (16 of 54), and Red Wing out-rebounding the Panthers, 34-22. Adams and Ted Tauer both had seven boards to lead Red Wing.

Will Farm (14) and Jack Fisher (10) led Century in scoring.

The Wingers (4-12, 3-10 Big Nine) will be back in Rochester on Tuesday to face John Marshall. That will be the second in a five-game road trip that precedes a Valentine's Day game at Sonju Gymnasium against Faribault.