Gymnastics: Red Wing celebrates Parents Night

Six of those bests came on the vault, with Breck Bergin leading the way with a first-place finish of 9.025. Paige Patterson was on the parallel uneven bars with an 8.125, and Bergin was third on the balance beam with a 8.725.

On the floor exercise, Patterson stuck a 9.225 to take first place. Bergin closed the night by taking the all-around title with a personal best of 34.825.

“Our girls really had a great meet overall, throwing new skills on floor and vault, some overcoming some personal struggles with performance, and all working together to support their team,” said Wingers co-head coach Lisa Hanson. “This is a great group of girls to work with and we are really happy with where we are right now in the season.”

Red Wing is back in action on Tuesday, in Rochester, for a meet that was postponed on Jan. 10. A Feb. 2 meet at Faribault will close the regular season, with the Big Nine Conference meet following on Feb. 11 at Sonju Gymnasium.