Tayzha Buck had a team-high 10 points for the Wingers to go with four rebounds, three steals and two blocks while McKayla “Bubba” Muelken and Morgan Zebro both had six points. Ellynn Braunreiter chimed in with four rebounds and four blocks, and Lindsay Reps finished with five points, three rebounds and three steals.

Danneka Voegeli and Selena Lor both finished in double figures for Winona with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

After Wednesday's game with Owatonna was postponed due to snow in southern Minnesota, the Wingers (9-5, 7-4 Big Nine) play host to Rochester Century on Saturday.