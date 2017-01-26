Boys Basketball: Winona slips by Red Wing in OT

From there, the Winhawks were able to get the lead with 22 seconds remaining in the extra period to take a 79-77 victory from the Wingers at Sonju Gymnasium.

Kipp Adams led the way for Red Wing with a game-high 26 points, along with seven rebounds and three steals. Seth Yeatman had 17 points and six rebounds, and Jawon Terry added 12 points and five steals in the loss. Nathan Carlson and Teddy Tauer had nine and seven points, respectively.

On Thursday, the Wingers (3-11, 2-9 Big Nine) return home against Owatonna.