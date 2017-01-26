Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Boys Basketball: Winona slips by Red Wing in OT

    By RE Sports Today at 3:58 p.m.

    Winona's Dakota Matthees sent Tuesday's Big Nine Conference game with Red Wing into overtime, hitting a pair of free throws with .3 seconds to go.

    From there, the Winhawks were able to get the lead with 22 seconds remaining in the extra period to take a 79-77 victory from the Wingers at Sonju Gymnasium.

    Kipp Adams led the way for Red Wing with a game-high 26 points, along with seven rebounds and three steals. Seth Yeatman had 17 points and six rebounds, and Jawon Terry added 12 points and five steals in the loss. Nathan Carlson and Teddy Tauer had nine and seven points, respectively.

    On Thursday, the Wingers (3-11, 2-9 Big Nine) return home against Owatonna.  

    Explore related topics:sportswingersboys basketballRed Wing
    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement
    randomness