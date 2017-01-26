Girls Hockey: Balanced scoring leads Wingers over South St. Paul
Goals from four different players gave Red Wing everything it needed in a 4-2 victory at South St. Paul on Tuesday.
Mariah Haley and Emily Hart had goals for the Wingers in the first period, with Makena Burke getting one for the Packers in between. Hart had an assist on Haley's goal, but scored unassisted herself.
Taylor Heise scored an unassisted power-play goal in the second to put Red Wing up 3-1, and Solveig Roth answered Burke's second goal, late in the third, with an empty-net goal on a Heise assist with just more than a minute to play.
Tyler McGrath stopped 27 of 29 shots to get the win, while Kaity McKenzie made 25 stops on the other end.
Red Wing (12-5-3) hosts Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.