Taylor Heise scored an unassisted power-play goal in the second to put Red Wing up 3-1, and Solveig Roth answered Burke's second goal, late in the third, with an empty-net goal on a Heise assist with just more than a minute to play.

Tyler McGrath stopped 27 of 29 shots to get the win, while Kaity McKenzie made 25 stops on the other end.

Red Wing (12-5-3) hosts Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.