Boys Hockey: Wingers get win over Holy Angels

Tyler DeFore broke a scoreless tie 2 minutes, 30 seconds into the second period, scoring unassisted while Red Wing killed off a penalty. Pete Laird scored 10 minutes later to tie the game, but Cam Blue finished off assists from Nick Ramstad and Seth Cushing to give the Wingers a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

At 13:15 of the third, Ramstad made it 3-1 on assists from Cushing and DeFore, while Zach Harding stopped all six of the Stars' shots in the final frame. Harding had 21 saves total, with Luke Miller stopping 25 shots in the loss.

On Thursday, Red Wing heads to Rochester John Marshall to face the Rockets.