Girls Hockey: Red Wing soaks in sun at outdoor game

But it was an experience McGrath and the rest of the Red Wing girls' hockey team were plenty excited for when the team found out at the start of the year they would face Moorhead at the seventh annual St. Paul Winter Classic held Saturday Jan. 14 at the North Dale Rec Center in Como Park.

“I grew up playing outdoor hockey with friends at the Athletic Field,” said McGrath following Saturday's outdoor game, a 5-0 loss for the Wingers. “It was nice to have a real game outside instead of pickup hockey.

“We just saw it on the schedule (at the start of the year) and we're all like, 'Uhh, what's this?' It was kind of a shock for us. (The coaches) didn't tell us right away. Then when we saw it on the schedule and they told us, we were giddy to play.”

Red Wing's options for outdoor hockey are limited, so it was a shock for some of the players during warm-ups to deal with the elements. While the sunshine was a unique challenge that was partially quelled by eye black, the lack of wind and 19-degree temperature made the experience much more pleasant than anticipated.

“I thought it was going to be super cold today but it wasn't too bad,” said Emily Hart, who was one of the players unfamiliar with outdoor hockey. “It felt like a regular rink, except the (wooden) boards were super bouncy.”

Well, there were a few more differences at North Dale then the cozy confines of Prairie Island Arena.

“Other than the sun, the ice was really hard, so it was more slippery and fast,” Hart said.

McGrath added, “The neutral zone was a lot shorter so it was harder for us to regroup. And I wasn't able to see the lines clearly because the blue and red lines were faded.”

And it was a setting that Moorhead seemed more adept to. Hailey Raske got the Spuds on the board in the first period for a 1-0 lead. Then with two second-period goals and another midway through the third, Shelbi Guttormson netted a hat trick for Moorhead. Kennedy Czichotzki capped off the game with the Spuds' final goal two seconds before the final buzzer.

Losses are never fun, but that won't be what the Winger players remember about their foray into the elements.

“It was a good opportunity for us to come together and be like, 'All right, we have a great opportunity to come out here and play this game,'” McGrath said. “I feel like we're closer as a team.”

Hart chimed in, “I tried to soak it all in because I don't know the next time I'm going to play outside.”