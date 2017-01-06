Search
    Boys Basketball: Faribault clips Wingers

    By resports Today at 11:28 p.m.

    Faribault didn't shoot well from the free-throw line, but the Falcons made five more shots from the stripe and that was enough for a 63-58 Big Nine Conference victory over Red Wing on Friday.

    The Wingers were led by Jawon Terry's 23 points, with Kipp Adams' 20 also a key factor. Red Wing's next-highest scorer, Nathan Carlson, had just eight points. Adams also had 10 rebounds and a pair of steals in the loss.

    Faribault hit 10 of 20 fouls shots compared to the Wingers' 5-for-5 performance.

    Red Wing (3-7, 2-5 Big Nine) hosts Owatonna on Tuesday.

