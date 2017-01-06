Girls Basketball: Wingers win in return home

“Ugly win, but a good team win,” said Wingers head coach Jesse Nelson. “We got a lot of contributions from a lot of different people. We got into some foul trouble in the first half. … I could name off eight or nine girls that played a role for us. We talked at the beginning of the game to do your job, and the team did well in doing that.”

Braunreiter’s job: Be a presence around the net. Especially in the first half, when the Falcons tried to go inside, the 6-foot-2 senior either got a hand on a shot or forced Faribault into a turnover.

“My biggest key in every game I play is be as big as I can on the inside so that way it’s a little easier for my teammates on the outside when they’re guarding those outside shooters,” said Braunreiter, who also grabbed a pair of rebounds. “It was quite different to get those blocked shots because normally after one or two, teams back off. They kept coming in and I was able to get a hand on it.”

The defense from Braunreiter and company was especially important in the first half as the Wingers held onto a 20-12 halftime lead. With Tayzha Buck and Morgan Zebro in foul trouble, Red Wing leaned on sophomore Lindsay Reps, who hit three of her four 3-pointers in the first half, finishing with a game-high 18 points.

Even with two of the top players on the bench and shots struggling to go down, the Wingers’ reserves were able to shore things up.

“Amy Jeranek played some big minutes in the first half. She got a couple steals, a couple of rebounds and made some nice passes. She did her job,” Nelson said. “Same with Dami Deming. She did a great job in the first half.”

The second half, Faribault (6-4, 3-4 Big Nine) decided to pull Braunreiter away from the paint, or just avoid her on the offensive end. And the strategy worked as the Falcons opened the second half on a 7-2 run that cut the Wingers’ lead to three. For much of the second half, it was a one-possession game. With 28 seconds to go, a 3-pointer from Grace Amacher, who led the Falcons with 14 points, cut Red Wing’s lead to 39-37.

That forced the Wingers to try and win it from the free-throw line, where they were 3 of 8 up to that point.

“It was nerve-wracking, but I have a lot of faith in my teammates,” Braunreiter said about the late trips to the free-throw line. “They put in a lot during practice and it pays off during games.”

With 21.3 seconds to go, Hannah Rodgers hit both of her shots from the stripe. Then after Faribault made it a two-point game with a pair of Rachel Hanson free throws, Buck put the game away for good with two makes from the line with eight seconds remaining.

“They executed like we were looking for,” Nelson said about Rodgers and Buck. “Every coach will say that free throws win games, and tonight was a good example of that, hitting those four at the end.”

McKayla “Bubba” Muelken had seven rebounds and four assists to go with six points while Rodgers finished with six points off the bench.

The return home will be brief for Red Wing (7-4, 5-3 Big Nine) as they have two road games next week with Owatonna on Tuesday and Mankato West on Friday, Jan. 13.