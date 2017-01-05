Girls Basketball: Wingers thump Albert Lea

Lindsay Reps led the way for the Wingers with 19 points, followed by Morgan Zebro's 13 and McKayla Muelken's 11. In all, nine Red Wing players scored. Muelken had a team-high six assists and five steals, while Tayzha Buck also collected five steals in the victory. Ellyn Braunreiter had five blocks for the Wingers.

Red Wing (6-4, 4-3 Big Nine) hosts Faribault on Friday.