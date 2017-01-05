Search
    Girls Basketball: Wingers thump Albert Lea

    By resports on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:26 p.m.

    Three Wingers scored in double figures leading Red Wing to a blow-out win over Big Nine Conference opponent Albert Lea on Tuesday, 65-27.

    Lindsay Reps led the way for the Wingers with 19 points, followed by Morgan Zebro's 13 and McKayla Muelken's 11. In all, nine Red Wing players scored. Muelken had a team-high six assists and five steals, while Tayzha Buck also collected five steals in the victory. Ellyn Braunreiter had five blocks for the Wingers.

    Red Wing (6-4, 4-3 Big Nine) hosts Faribault on Friday.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
