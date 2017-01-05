Girls Basketball: Wingers thump Albert Lea
Three Wingers scored in double figures leading Red Wing to a blow-out win over Big Nine Conference opponent Albert Lea on Tuesday, 65-27.
Lindsay Reps led the way for the Wingers with 19 points, followed by Morgan Zebro's 13 and McKayla Muelken's 11. In all, nine Red Wing players scored. Muelken had a team-high six assists and five steals, while Tayzha Buck also collected five steals in the victory. Ellyn Braunreiter had five blocks for the Wingers.
Red Wing (6-4, 4-3 Big Nine) hosts Faribault on Friday.