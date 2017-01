Thanks to a hot night of shooting, Red Wing held off Albert Lea, 58-43, on Tuesday in a Big Nine Conference tilt.

The Wingers shot 53 percent as a team, led by Kipp Adams' 19 points on 5 of 8 shooting to go with a perfect 8-for-8 night from the foul line. Nathan Carlson and Seth Yeatman both had 11 points for Red Wing, with Carlson also coming up with three steals.