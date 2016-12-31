Boys Basketball: Wingers end skid with OT win

While the players are anxious to make plays in order to stop the struggles, playing hero ball can be detrimental if it strays away from the game plan.

“It’s a hard place to be because it sometimes sounds like ‘Don’t hustle’ or ‘Don’t work in transition’ or ‘Don’t be aggressive,’” Olinger said. “We want those things but it’s making sure we have our teammates’ back and the teammates can help them in the correct situations.”

On Friday, the Wingers found a way to stay within themselves and finally got back into the win column.

Christian Massett forced Friday’s game with Section 1AAA foe Kasson-Mantorville into overtime at 54-54 after hitting a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left in regulation. Then in the extra period, Jawon Terry scored all nine of his points in overtime to catapult the Wingers to a 67-62 victory at Sonju Gymnasium.

“Captains stepped up and everyone stepped up in the second half and in overtime,” said Terry, who also had three rebounds and two steals. “We knew we had to get that game so we played our hearts out.”

Down by five with 5:32 left before halftime, Red Wing went on a 12-4 run to end the half. Massett and Kipp Adams both had nine points over the first 18 minutes. And after a slow start, the defense shored up and forced the KoMets out to the perimeter.

“The momentum changed when (Seth) Yeatman had those two steals and buckets at the other end,” Massett said about the first half. “That got us going.”

The Wingers neared a double-digit lead with a 39-31 advantage with 14:03 to play before K-M went on a 8-0 run that culminated in a 40-39 lead following a make in the post from Hunter Bzoskie.

Massett gave Red Wing the lead back at 41-40 and the two teams continued to swap the lead three times and tied three more times over the final 8:31. Going 4 of 6 from the free-throw line on the night, Massett’s two biggest points tied the game with 10 seconds to go.

“Those guys, David (Howe), Ted (Nelson), Nate (Carlson), they set those screens and I got some good looks and started flowing,” said Massett, who hit three mid-range jumpers in the second half as part of a 25-point, 13-rebound, three-steal effort on Friday.

Olinger added, “I was really proud of Christian tonight. He wanted the monkey off the back. I think he wanted to make his presence known since he hasn’t been playing the best games for us. He made great shots. He penetrated at the right times and he was patient in our offense. The big thing with him that I loved is he didn’t try to do too much.”

The overtime period started with a 3-pointer from Terry, and the senior guard was a menace on both ends of the floor in the final four minutes. The Wingers never trailed in the extra period.

“I had to step up because in the first and second half, I wasn’t playing too well,” Terry said. “Shots weren’t going down and I was getting frustrated. So in overtime, I had to step up for the team.”

Terry was a pain for K-M while dealing with plenty of pain himself two days after having his wisdom teeth removed.

“Jawon is a really great kid and a really tough kid,” Olinger said. “His defensive intensity, his ball pressure, his quickness are what led to our offense (in overtime).”

Adams finished with 14 points, and Yeatman had nine points and three rebounds. Nathan Carlson added eight points and eight rebounds for Red Wing (2-6).

The Wingers cap off their seven-game home stand Tuesday in a Big Nine Conference game against Albert Lea.

Thursday

Mankato East 57, Red Wing 49

Held to 35 percent shooting, including 2 of 19 from 3-point range, Red Wing couldn’t keep up with Mankato East on Thursday in a 57-49 Big Nine Conference home loss.

Christian Massett and Kipp Adams both finished in double digits with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Adams added four rebounds. Teddy Tauer added seven rebounds and six points, and Nathan Carlson finished with four rebounds and a pair of blocks.