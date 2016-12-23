Gymnastics: Wingers vault over Hastings

On the paralell uneven bars, Amanda DeWall got the win for the Wingers with a 7.675, with Patterson (7.275) and Bergin (7.0) taking second and third.

The beam, which has been a struggle this season for Red Wing, was once again a problem. But Bergin won with an 8.575, and Mackenzie Irwin took second with a 7.65.

The floor exercise was another sweep for the Wingers with Bergin (8.55), Hanson (8.3) and Patterson (8.25) claiming the top three spots.

The all-around competition was all Red Wing. Bergin was the champion with a 33.075, followed by Patterson and DeWall.

“We have a two week stretch with no meets and look to use that time to polish up on new skills and make important modifications to the gymnasts routines,” said Red Wing co-head coach Lisa Hanson. “After the holiday break we get into the busy part of the season where we hope that consistency prevails.”

The Wingers' next competition is Jan. 10 in Rochester against Century, John Marshall and Mayo.