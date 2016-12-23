Boys Swimming: Wingers sink Mankato East

“We changed the line up a bit and had some guys step up to the challenge,” said Wingers head coach Kevin O'Brien. “Abe DeJong did not dive or swim the 100 fly last-minute due to not feeling well, so we had to make some last minute changes. But it worked out well. He did swim his remaining relays to help his team though.”

William Meacham got the Wingers into the win column with a victory in the 200-yard individual medley, tapping the wall at 2 minutes, 11.93 seconds. Meacham also won the 100 butterfly (54.81), while Konner Brickey's 56.25 was just good enough to win the 100 freestyle. Ian Johnson got the win in the longest race, the 500 free.

Jonas Hart, Wyatt Hofius, Nicholas Nordenskjold and Ben Schaffer combined to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.31. Schaffer came right back with a win in the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.67, and then tripled up with Meacham, Brickey and Jayden Jech in the 400 freestyle relay for a winning time of 3:33.04.

O'Brien also praised Brickey, Patrick Beech, Jonas Hart, noting they helped the team and taking first and third in the free relays, “was big for us since the sprint free has been a weak point.”

Red Wing is out of competition for the holidays, and will resume with a home meet against Winona on Jan. 5.