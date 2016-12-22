Boys Basketball: Byron claws back to beat Red Wing

Teddy Tauer had a team-high 17 points, leading four Red Wing players in double digits. Jawon Terry finished with 14 points and six rebounds, Seth Yeatman had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals off the bench, and Kipp Adams hit three 3-pointers on the way to 11 points. Christian Massett added eight points and five rebounds.

On Thursday Dec. 29, Red Wing (1-5) will try to end a three-game losing skid at home against Mankato East. The following day, the Wingers will play host to Section 1AAA foe Kasson-Mantorville.