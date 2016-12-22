Boys Hockey: Late rush helps Hastings beat Red Wing

The Raiders had a 1-0 lead after the first period after Peter Meyer scored an unassisted goal at the 14-minute, 3-second mark.

After intermission, the Wingers' Teddy Lillico, with some help from a couple teammates, put Red Wing ahead. Lillico, a defenseman for Red Wing, tied the game at 7:42 with a power-play goal off a pass from Seth Cushing. Then at 15:53, Lillico scored another goal with assists going to Tyler DeFore and Camryn Blue. The pair of goals were Lillico's first of the season.

It took just 1:54 in the third period to tie the game up when Hastings' Morgan Sweeney scored an unassisted empty-net goal. Then on the power-play at 9:15, Leo Otto scored what proved to be the game-winning goal, with an assist going to Colin Sieh. Then at 11:03 of the third, Luke Larson added an insurance goal, with assists from Logan Boogren and Leo Otto.

With Red Wing outshot 36-23, Wingers' goaltender Zach Harding had a 91.4 save percentage after coming up with 32 stops. Scott Tuin finished with 21 saves for Hastings.

Red Wing (4-4-0) returns to action on Tuesday Dec. 27 on the road against Mankato East.