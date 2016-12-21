Girls Basketball: Austin trips up Red Wing
The Red Wing girls' basketball team fell to .500 in the Big Nine Conference Tuesday after taking a 63-57 road loss to Austin.
Lindsay Reps had a team-high 18 points for the Wingers, going 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, along with an 8-for-8 showing at the free-throw line. She also had eight rebounds – five on the offensive end – along with three steals and two assists. Morgan Zebro had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Tayzha Buck put up seven points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Awenia Nywesh had a game-high 23 points for the Packers, followed by 13 points from Rebecca Younis and eight from Colie Justice.
Red Wing (5-4, 3-3 Big Nine) is off until Tuesday, Jan. 3 when the team travels to Albert Lea. The Wingers return home on Friday, Jan. 6 versus Faribault.