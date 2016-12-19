Girls Hockey: Red Wing 1-1 on weekend road trip

Scoreless through the first 33 minutes of Friday's game against the Hunters, the game's lone goal came with 57 seconds to go in the second period on an unassisted goal by Taylor Heise.

As a team, the Wingers controlled play on offense, out-shooting Duluth Marshall 35-19.

Goaltender Tyler McGrath stopped 19 shots for Red Wing for her third shutout of the season.

On Saturday, Proctor/Hermantown took a 2-0 first-period lead after Brionna Stafne and Olyvia Opsahl scored for the Mirage.

At 12:52 of the second period, Emily Hart cut the Wingers' deficit to 2-1 with a power-play goal off assists from Nicole Oberding and Taylor Heise. It took just under 30 seconds for Proctor/Hermantown to respond, making it a 3-1 game with another goal by Stafne.

Red Wing capitalized on the power play again at the 1:08 mark of the third when Oberding put the puck in the net, with assists going to Hart and Heise. But, the Mirage would put the game away for good when Opsahl scored her second goal of the game at 11:49.

McGrath got the start in net again on Saturday, coming up with 23 saves in the loss. Proctor/Hermantown goalie Ryan Gray had 18 saves in the loss.

Red Wing (8-3-1) is off until Friday when the team travels to Kasson Friday to face off with Class 2A's 16th-ranked team, Dodge County.