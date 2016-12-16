Boys Hockey: Wingers cruise against Century

“It was a good, solid team effort,” said Red Wing forward Seth Cushing, who finished with three goals and two assists. “We started from our 'D' zone and moved out and went from defense to creating offense off of that.”

In case play like this goes away, Boser doesn't want to blink. But, he's plenty confident that the way Red Wing played on Thursday will be more than a one-goal affair.

“For our guys, the big part was having that payoff for working that hard for all three periods and we're beginning to see that now,” Boser said. “The last two years, we weren't seeing the results. And what I like now is our guys want to finish the game the right away. Keeping that intensity the whole game and not having the ebbs and flows, I'm excited about what I see right now.”

The Red Wing scoring splurge began early with a pair of goals in a 34-second span. The first came from Tyler DeFore at the 3-minute, 44-second mark when he recovered the puck after a shot by Cam Blue ricocheted off the crossbar and put it in the back of the net. Blue and Cushing were credited with assists on the play. Then at 4:18, Cushing scored unassisted for his first tally of the night. Cushing popped in his second goal at 13:52 after sliding the puck past Century goalie Cole Walter. DeFore got an assist on the play.

“We like to move the puck and play with each other and set each other up,” Cushing said of the first line that includes himself, DeFore and Blue. “We start with the fore-check and get our opportunities off of that. Teams can't keep up with it, so that's what we have to keep doing.”

The Panthers' lone goal came at 11:06 of the first period, courtesy of Ben Haas, with assists going to John Schmitz and Jon Thorvilson. From that point on, the Wingers outplayed Century in neutral ice. And when the Panthers got into the offensive zone, Red Wing's blue-liners managed to keep the opposition to the outside for low-percentage shots.

“We just tried to keep our gaps up and have the forwards back-check,” said Wingers defenseman Teddy Lillico.

Seeing the frustration building for the Panthers' offense, Red Wing's defense got some joy out of that.

“We always love it,” Lillico said with a smile on his face.

Even while down a man in the second period, DeFore put the Wingers up 4-1 with a short-handed goal after a Cushing pass got by Century's defense. Then while playing 4-on-4, Cushing completed the hat trick at 6:50 with a pass coming from DeFore, sending a flock of hats (and a gym bag) onto the ice.

“They are beginning to create and manufacture plays. When three guys with skill and talent start to do that, you're going to start seeing games like this,” Boser said of his team's top line. “They're beginning to come into their own and they're beginning to understand where each other are on the ice at all times. When you give those guys a chance, even a little crack, they're going to make you pay.”

From that point on, the Wingers' defense controlled the rest of the game.

“We're trying to make a statement that we're here to play and we're ready,” Cushing said. “We want to step up to any challenge that's given to us.”

The Wingers (4-3-0, 2-1-0 Big Nine) was scheduled to play Mankato East on Saturday, but the game was postponed due to winter weather. So, Red Wing is back in action on Tuesday at Hastings before making up the Mankato East game on Dec. 27.