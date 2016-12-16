Search
    Boys Swimming: Mayo bests Red Wings in home opener

    By resports Today at 12:28 p.m.
    Red Wing's Jayden Jech placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 59.64 seconds during Thursday's Big Nine Conference meet against Rochester Mayo at Twin Bluff Middle School. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)1 / 3
    Red Wing's Ben Schaffer, swimming the breastroke, helped the Wingers' 200-yard medley relay to a second-place finish in 1 minute, 48.28 seconds during Thursday's Big Nine Conference meet against Rochester Mayo at Twin Bluff Middle School. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)2 / 3
    Swimming in the 200-yard individual medley, Red Wing's Mathias Grove placed fifth in 2 minutes, 34.91 seconds during Thursday's Big Nine Conference meet against Rochester Mayo at Twin Bluff Middle School. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)3 / 3

    At home for the first time this season, and in just the second meet of the winter, the Red Wing boys' swimming and diving team lost in Big Nine Conference competition to Rochester Mayo, 99.5-78.5, Thursday at Twin Bluff Middle School.

    The Wingers came away with two wins, thanks to William Meacham and Ben Schaffer. Meacham won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.02 seconds, edging Mayo's Grant Reeves by .09 seconds for top honors. Then in the 100 breaststroke, Schaffer hit the pad first in 1:05.34.

    The Wingers also had a pair of second-place individual finishes, with Abe De Jong in diving (157.40 points) and Ian Johnson in the 100 backstroke (1:05.83).

    Nick Nordenskjold managed to drop time in two events Thursday, taking .31 seconds off his best 50 freestyle time (25.44) and .65 seconds from his best 100 freestyle (57.97). Nick Bayley dropped 5.32 seconds from his 200 freestyle time (2:18.85), and De Jong set a new personal record in the 100 butterfly by 1.37 seconds (1:02.68).

    “(Mayo was) a tough team to start the home dual meet season against,” said Red Wing head coach Kevin O'Brien, “but the boys worked hard and some are already dropping time early in the season.”

    The Wingers return to the water on Thursday Dec. 22 at Mankato East before returning home on Jan. 5 against Winona.  

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
