Boys Swimming: Mayo bests Red Wings in home opener

The Wingers came away with two wins, thanks to William Meacham and Ben Schaffer. Meacham won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.02 seconds, edging Mayo's Grant Reeves by .09 seconds for top honors. Then in the 100 breaststroke, Schaffer hit the pad first in 1:05.34.

The Wingers also had a pair of second-place individual finishes, with Abe De Jong in diving (157.40 points) and Ian Johnson in the 100 backstroke (1:05.83).

Nick Nordenskjold managed to drop time in two events Thursday, taking .31 seconds off his best 50 freestyle time (25.44) and .65 seconds from his best 100 freestyle (57.97). Nick Bayley dropped 5.32 seconds from his 200 freestyle time (2:18.85), and De Jong set a new personal record in the 100 butterfly by 1.37 seconds (1:02.68).

“(Mayo was) a tough team to start the home dual meet season against,” said Red Wing head coach Kevin O'Brien, “but the boys worked hard and some are already dropping time early in the season.”

The Wingers return to the water on Thursday Dec. 22 at Mankato East before returning home on Jan. 5 against Winona.