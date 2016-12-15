Girls Basketball: Wingers clip John Marshall

The Wingers shot at a 41-percent clip for the game, and hit 9 of 11 free throws. Morgan Zebro led Red Wing with 19 points, with Tayzha Buck just behind with 18. Lindsay Reps also hit double figures with 10.

Rachael Ojeikhodion led JM with 15 points.

The Wingers (5-3, 3-2 Big Nine) heads to Austin on Tuesday before taking a break for the holidays. Red Wing is at Albert Lea on Jan. 3, and returns home Jan. 6 for a game against Faribault.