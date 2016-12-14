Boys Basketball: Rockets roll through Red Wing

Five JM players – Hurt (29), Dedoch Chan (16), Solomon Antoine (12), Isaiah Walden (11) and Eric Stai (10) – finished with double-digit points. There was no sugar-coating it afterwards by Red Wing head coach Drew Olinger: The Rockets are good. Very good.

“They were flying around in the first half,” Olinger said. “They had active hands. It was really difficult for us. We could tell right away our toughness was going to get exposed, our composure with the ball was going to get exposed. We got to work on being stronger with the basketball.”

JM opened the game on a 10-0 run before Jawon Terry hit a deep jumper at the 12-minute, 45-second mark of the first half to put the Wingers on the board. Later in the half, back-to-back 3-pointers from Teddy Tauer and Kipp Adams cut the deficit to 25-19. From there, the Rockets outscored Red Wing 21-7 to take a 46-26 halftime lead. Hurt had 22 of his points before halftime.

“I was proud with our guys' effort in regards to how they contested some of (Hurt's) shots, how they forced him to take hard shots and forced his teammates to take hard shots,” Olinger said. “But we still got to get better, we got to get sharper in regards to not giving (Hurt) second opportunities. He's a very good player, that's why people are here to watch him every single night. But we have to match that intensity.”

Put in the precarious position of trying to beat a 20-point deficit, JM managed to get the transition game going, converting high-percentage shots throughout the second half to nearly reach triple digits. The Rockets' size also proved extremely problematic as they out-rebounded the Wingers 31-18, including a 9-1 advantage on the offensive boards.

Nathan Carlson led Red Wing with 12 points, followed by six points apiece for Adams, Terry and Seth Yeatman. Christian Massett had five points and six rebounds, and Tauer had four steals in the loss to go with five points.

On Friday, the Wingers (1-3, 1-2 Big Nine) goes on the road to face Section 1AAA foe Stewartville.