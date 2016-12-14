Girls Hockey: Wingers blow out Rochester Century

Elle Bryant opened the scoring just 20 seconds into the game, and scored again four minutes later. Taylor Heise scored between Bryant's goals, and Solveig Roth added one more in the first for a 4-0 lead.

In the second, Emily Hart and Maria Haley both scored before Century's Maddie Leqve got the Panthers on the board for the only time.

The third opened with Heise's second goal, with Riley Marty and Nicole Oberding each netting a goal in the first eight minutes of play.

Heise also had four assists for a six-point game. Other assists came from Hart, Haley, Delaynee Fox, Sophie Schafer, Salina Loer and Kendall Swanson. Tyler McGrath faced 16 shots and stopped 15 while Century starter Kelsey Miller made 33 saves on 40 shots before giving way to Laney Walter, who made six saves on eight shots.

Red Wing (7-2-1, 6-0-0 Big Nine) heads north for the beginning of a three-game road trip. The Wingers face Duluth Marshall on Friday night and then Proctor/Hermantown for a Saturday matinee.