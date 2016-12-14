Boys Hockey: New Prague overwhelms Red Wing

Luke Witt and Blake Woodson both scored in the first before DeFore's first goal came 14 minutes, 33 seconds into the opening frame. Teddy Lillico and Seth Cushing picked up assists on DeFore's goal.

DeFore scored at 1:06 of the second to tie the game, but Jon Von Bank, Carter Seymour and Mason Davis all scored over the next four-and-a-half minutes to give New Prague a 5-2 lead.

Cam Blue got the game's final goal at 10:05 of the third on assists from Jack Nevitt and Logan Sammon.

Zach Harding made 20 saves in the loss, while Graydon Skok stopped 23 shots for the Trojans.

Red Wing (3-3) hosts Rochester Century on Thursday with a trip to Mankato East on the slate for Saturday.