Girls Hockey: Wingers hold on to beat Northfield

The first two periods went less than ideal for the Wingers. But Red Wing has been down after two periods before and know how to attack the situation.

“The last three times we've been down in the third, we've just broken the game down into a 10-minute game,” said Wingers head coach Scott Haley. “You have to get it locked up before the seven-minute mark and we'll cross those bridges when we get there. Hopkins, they tied it up before the seven-minute mark, Northfield the last time tied it up, and here. You have to win your shifts and work like crazy. Pretend it's a 10-minute game and go from there.”

At the 9:20 mark of the third, Delaynee Fox tied the game back up. Then with a 5-on-3 advantage later in the period, Taylor Heise and Elle Bryant scored power-play goals in a 30-second span for a 4-2 lead.

Northfield cut the gap to one and made life hectic for Red Wing in the final minute, but the Wingers managed to hang on for a 4-3 victory at Prairie Island Arena.

“It was a little bit of a sloppy game for the most part, but that third period was worth the price of admission for everyone here,” Haley said. “Our kids played a really good, solid third period.”

After a frantic final 30 seconds, relief turned into elation for Red Wing on the ice. Heise, who had two goals and an assist in the game, immediately jumped into Tyler McGrath's arms after the goaltender survived Northfield's onslaught to the tune of 28 saves.

“I don't do that very often,” said Heise, laughing about her leap into McGrath's mitts. “It's rivals week. The first period was a little rough but we came into the locker room, got it all together and flushed it like we do when it gets really bad. … That's how we played (against Northfield) last time in a very tough 3-2 win. We grinded it out. The last minute, we came together, Tyler stood on her head and we got the puck out. We were on them all the time and we didn't crack under pressure.”

Northfield took a 1-0 lead in the first after Brynn Puppe scored an unassisted power-play goal at 9:13. It took until 12:16 of the second period for Red Wing to get on the board when Heise scored the first of the team's three power-play goals, with Emily Hart tallying an assist on the play.

“Our power-play has been very, very good lately and we've had a lot of people having to switch out and in,” said Heise, who is currently fourth in the state with 19 goals. “We always have to have two on the puck and we've been doing a really nice job of that lately. Getting the puck to me and Emily up top and getting screens is really key.”

Goldworthy's goal before the end of the second could have shaken the Wingers for the rest of the contest. Instead, Red Wing focused on the next 10 minutes to tie the game.

“We weathered the storm in the first two periods,” Haley said. “Candidly, I felt like they outplayed us in the first two periods considerably and then we settled into a pretty solid third and kept our composure at the end. The kids responded at crunch time and that's great.”

On what looked like a broken-up breakaway, Fox managed to stay with the puck and tie the game in the third for her first varsity goal. Sophie Schafer and Solveig Roth were credited with assists on the play.

“Good things happen when you pressure the goalie that way and make her feel uncomfortable,” Haley said. “That was a huge goal and what a neat goal to have as her first high-school goal to tie it up.”

Then after two Raiders sat in the penalty box, Red Wing capitalized with two quick goals thanks to Heise at 11:22 and Bryant at 11:52. Hart and Heise had assists on Bryant's goal.

Then, the game became a practice in perseverance. Lizzy Morsching scored a goal for Northfield at 13:18, leaving the Wingers with 3:42 to prevent the tie.

The Raiders ended up out-shooting Red Wing 14-6 in the final period, but Heise managed to get the Wingers out of harm's way by clearing the puck in the waning moments to secure the victory.

“It wouldn't have surprised me if they would have locked it up with the way the game was going,” Haley said. “The kids were disciplined and they knew to keep the puck to the outside. The discipline in the last five minutes won us the game as much as the two power-play goals (in the third).”

Red Wing (6-2-1, 5-0 Big Nine) begins a month-long road trip Tuesday, going to Rochester Century before games at Duluth-Marshall and Proctor/Hermantown on Friday and Saturday. The Wingers' next home game will be Jan. 14 against Moorhead.

Saturday

Hopkins/Park 3, Red Wing 2

Red Wing's win streak stopped at five after Hopkins/Park's Annika Patterson scored the game-winning goal with 29 seconds to go in a 3-2 non-conference win at Prairie Island Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Red Wing took a 1-0 lead at the 1-minute, 2-second mark of the second thanks to a power-play goal from Elle Bryant. Nicole Oberding and Emily Hart were credited with assists on the play.

Before the period ended, Hopkins/Park would take a 2-1 lead, thanks to a goal from Mary O'Neil at 3:24 and an Amanda Olson power-play goal at 11:10.

At the 7:27 mark of the third, Taylor Heise tied the game at 2-2 with an unassisted goal at 7:27 before Patterson secured the Hopkins/Park victory in the final minute.

At goaltender, Red Wing's Tyler McGrath stopped 28 of 31 shots for a 90.3 save percentage. Hopkins/Park goalie Annika Carlander came up with 18 saves in the win.