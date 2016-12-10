“We got a lot of good guys in upperclassmen but a lot of potential in the lower ranks,” said senior Konner Brickey. “Hopefully we can capitalize on that.”

Wingers head coach Kevin O’Brien added, “A lot of top-end guys are coming back and it’ll be good for those new younger swimmers to look up to those guys.”

The biggest name gone from Red Wing is Hunter Connelly, a two-time state champion in the backstroke and a current member of the University of Minnesota men’s swimming team. State entrants Garrett Welsch and Calvin Roth also graduated, as well as the team’s top diver from a year ago, Foster Johnson.

Leading this year’s group at the top will be senior Ben Schaffer, a two-time state entrant in the 100-yard breaststroke, and William Meacham, a two-time state qualifier in the butterfly. Meacham placed seventh at last year’s state meet in 52.58 seconds.

And already, the lead twosome have impressed.

“They’ve been swimming with the club swim team and this fall again with the new (club) head coach Mike Schuenke. He was working them really hard and they came into the season in shape,” O’Brien said. “(On Tuesday), Willie split 56 in our inter-squad meet in his 100 fly, so he’s almost to the state cut already. We got big hopes for the two of them and they did their part and came into the season in shape.”

Meacham added, “I’d really like to make a 48 this year. Last year I dropped three seconds when I was tapered, so I’m hoping I can do the same this year. Hopefully by state time or by next year, I’d like the pool record (in the butterfly).”

The question is who can continue to make the leap and join and join Schaffer and Meacham near the top. And early on, the team seems ready to take on the challenge.

“We lost some studs but that only means that people will have to step up and fill in those shoes,” Schaffer said. “When people get opportunities to step up, they exceed those opportunities. Everyone is taking it as a challenge to step up and fill in for the kids who graduated.”

In the backstroke, senior Garrett Beach and sophomore Ian Johnson will try to fill Connelly’s shoes both individually and in the 200 medley relay team that took second at state a year ago.

“Backstroke, that’ll be a huge challenge,” O’Brien said. “Patrick and Ian are fighting to fill in that medley spot. It’s still up in the air. Ian has grown a lot since last year and that’s really encouraging, and Patrick is working really hard in the pool.”

In the sprints, where Welsch excelled last year, Jayden Jech has emerged as one of the team’s top freestyle swimmers along with Brickey and Nicholas Nordenskjold. Brickey, Beech, Meacham and Schaffer could be mixed in other freestyle races as well depending on need, with Beech likely to be the team’s top 500 freestyle swimmer. Then along with Meacham, Trent Dieman will be one of the team’s top butterfly swimmers.

In diving, Abe De Jong and Jonas Hart will be the top two on varsity.

At last year’s state meet, Red Wing placed 10th as a team. While duplicating that may be tough, getting a couple individuals to state with a couple relay teams in the hunt appear to be in the Wingers’ sights.

“We definitely have some great chances to get the relays to state,” Brickey said. “It’s not a guarantee we’ll get all three but we hope to get that.”