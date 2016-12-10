Boys Basketball: Wingers ring up win No. 1

After getting his first win of the season Friday, a 67-54 Big Nine Conference victory over Rochester Century, there was cause for celebration in the locker room.

“We just went in there and everyone threw water all over him. It was awesome,” said senior guard Kipp Adams. “I’m really happy for him. Sure, it’s the first one, but there’s many more to come.”

The celebration was perhaps a little overzealous, but Olinger could only laugh about it. His team won, so let the boys enjoy it.

“It was a little shower. It’s fun, that’s all I can say,” Olinger said. “A lot of fun.

“They worked hard. We had a great four practices and we battled a lot of adversity through that game and I think it was a good win for us. It’s hard to get that first one, and we got it.”

At 0-2 entering the home opener, Red Wing didn’t want to settle for outside jumpers. Instead, they would focus efforts on the inside, hoping to establish an inside-outside game later on. Building a 33-22 halftime lead, those efforts paid off gloriously as junior forward Nathan Carlson had 12 points working the inside while Adams came up with 11 points before the half.

“We knew we needed a win and from watching tapes, we knew we needed to be more aggressive and have a better, faster pace to the game,” said Carlson, who had an eight-point run in the first half that increased the Wingers’ lead to 28-18 at one point.

Thanks to a layup by Adams, followed by a five-point spurt by Jawon Terry, Red Wing took a 40-22 lead early in the second half for the biggest lead of the game.

“We got the shots that we wanted,” Olinger said. “We forced ourselves to get to the free-throw line and we got the ball inside and we cut off of people. Our offense ran really well tonight.”

And when the Panthers tried to close in, Carlson would make life tough in the lane, either blocking or altering shots. And this is coming from a kid who has grown about five or six inches in a year’s time.

“It’s my job as a big guy to stay straight up, get some blocks and get some momentum going for our offense to get into transition,” said Carlson.

Adams added, “Nate’s playing really great, and that’s exactly what we expect Nate to do. He’s the kid who’s going to grab 10 rebounds and score 12 or 14 points for us and protect the paint for us.”

Carlson had a Red Wing-high 24 points with seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks, followed by 19 points and five boards for Adams and 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Terry.

Red Wing (1-2, 1-1 Big Nine) is back at home Tuesday against Big Nine power Rochester John Marshall.