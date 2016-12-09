Girls Basketball: Wingers bomb Century for Big Nine win
The 3-pointer continues to pay off for Red Wing as the Wingers hit 11 of 24 from long range to topple Rochester Century, 51-46, on the road on Friday.
Red Wing's Lindsay Reps hit all three of her shots from behind the arc, and finished with 18 points, four assists and two steals. Kyli Nelson was 3 of 7 from the 3-point line, and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, finishing with 13 points and four boards in the win.
Kiara Lindsey had a game-high for the Panthers with 23 points, but no other Century player finished with more than seven.
Red Wing (3-3, 1-2 Big Nine) will have plenty of time to further hone its long-distance attack as the Wingers' next three games are spread out. Red Wing visits Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday, Austin on Dec. 20, and Albert Lea on Jan. 3.