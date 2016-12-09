Gymnastics: Wingers downed by Owatonna

Paige Patterson had the highest place for the Wingers, coming in third on the vault with a 9.25.

“Overall the meet went well. The energy level of the girls was great and we looked stronger as a team on the floor than at our first invite at Byron. We had two girls on varsity stick their beam routines (Patterson and Breck Bergin). Mackenzie Irwin also landed her bar dismount that she has been working on for the past year,” said Red Wing co-head coach Megan Latch. “This was our first dual meet of the season and the first meet for many of our JV girls. Everyone did a great job in managing their nerves and getting their first performances under their belt. We have a long season ahead of us and (co-head coach) Lisa (Hanson) and I hope to see the girls grow and change in the weeks to come.”

The Wingers will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 16, at Faribault. A trip to Hastings is scheduled for Dec. 20, which is the final competition before the holidays.