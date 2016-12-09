Girls Hockey: Wingers win fifth straight

Two minutes, 22 seconds into the game, the Spartans struck first with a Brooke Leone goal, with assists from Eryn Fjelsteed and Elena Freund. Then before the buzzer sounded for the first intermission, Red Wing's Taylor Heise had a hat trick, with goals at 5:40, 12:23 and 14:39 as the Wingers had a 20-7 advantage in shots. Maria Haley had assists on Heise's first two goals while Nicole Oberding had a helper on Heise's third, a short-handed score.

Mayo's Devynn Priest scored a goal at 7:18 in the second to cut the deficit to one before Heise scored her fourth goal of the game at 9:03, with assists from Gabby Magill and Haley.

It was more of the same in the third as the Spartans' Maddi Lutz scored the period's first goal to make it a 4-3 game. That was followed later by a Heise goal at 10:01, with an assist from Delaynee Fox. Then after Mayo pulled its goalie near the end of the game, Emily Hart put the game away for the Wingers with an empty-net goal at 16:44.

Hailey Ehlers got the start at goaltender for Red Wing, stopping 31 of 34 shots for a .912 save percentage. Sophie Butterfass had 34 saves for Mayo.

The Wingers (5-1-1, 4-0 Big Nine) play host to Hopkins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Island Arena.