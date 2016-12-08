Boys Hockey: Last-second goal puts Wingers past Henry Sibley

Seth Cushing had an assist on the game-winning goal after tying the game up at 2-2 at the 3:28 mark of the third period with a short-handed goal off a helper from Tyler DeFore.

Red Wing held a 1-0 lead after the first period when Camryn Blue scored an unassisted power-play goal at 13:56. Henry Sibley responded with two goals in the first minute of the second, from Sam Ohmes and Riley Altier.

In net, goaltender Zach Harding had 36 saves on 36 attempts.

On Thursday, Red Wing (2-2-0) is back at Prairie Island Arena to face Rochester Mayo in Big Nine Conference play.