Boys Hockey: Last-second goal puts Wingers past Henry Sibley
Down to the last second, literally, Logan Sammon put the Red Wing boys' hockey team into the win column.
Tied 2-2 with Henry Sibley Tuesday night in West St. Paul, Sammon scored the game-winning goal with one second left in regulation to give the Wingers a 3-2 road victory.
Seth Cushing had an assist on the game-winning goal after tying the game up at 2-2 at the 3:28 mark of the third period with a short-handed goal off a helper from Tyler DeFore.
Red Wing held a 1-0 lead after the first period when Camryn Blue scored an unassisted power-play goal at 13:56. Henry Sibley responded with two goals in the first minute of the second, from Sam Ohmes and Riley Altier.
In net, goaltender Zach Harding had 36 saves on 36 attempts.
On Thursday, Red Wing (2-2-0) is back at Prairie Island Arena to face Rochester Mayo in Big Nine Conference play.