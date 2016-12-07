Girls Hockey: Red Wing overcomes early deficit to beat Faribault
After a scoreless first period, things were looking promising for Faribault when Haley Lang scored a goal at the 1-minute, 58-second mark of the second period to go up 1-0 on Red Wing, hoping to pull an upset.
Then, Taylor Heise and the Wingers' offense took over.
Heise scored four of her five goals in the second period. Combined with two third-period goals from Nicole Oberding and Red Wing managed to run away with a 7-1 Big Nine Conference victory at Prairie Island Arena Tuesday.
Heise's first second-period goal came at 5:18 off an assist from Delaynee Fox. Then at 13:22 and with the man advantage, Heise got a power-play goal with assists from Oberding and Emily Hart. Heise put in two more goals before intermission, at 14:41 and 15:58. Maria Haley had an assist on the third goal while Heise's fourth goal was unassisted.
Up 4-1 heading into the third, Oberding added her first goal on the power-play at 3:38, with Gabby Magill and Heise adding helpers. Heise's final goal came short-handed at 13:41 off an assist from Sophie Schafer, and Oberding's final goal came unassisted at 15:40.
Goaltender Tyler McGrath had 11 saves in net for Red Wing as the Wingers out-shot the Falcons 34-12.
Winners of four straight, Red Wing (4-1-1, 3-0 Big Nine) heads to Rochester Mayo on Thursday.