Then, Taylor Heise and the Wingers' offense took over.

Heise scored four of her five goals in the second period. Combined with two third-period goals from Nicole Oberding and Red Wing managed to run away with a 7-1 Big Nine Conference victory at Prairie Island Arena Tuesday.

Heise's first second-period goal came at 5:18 off an assist from Delaynee Fox. Then at 13:22 and with the man advantage, Heise got a power-play goal with assists from Oberding and Emily Hart. Heise put in two more goals before intermission, at 14:41 and 15:58. Maria Haley had an assist on the third goal while Heise's fourth goal was unassisted.

Up 4-1 heading into the third, Oberding added her first goal on the power-play at 3:38, with Gabby Magill and Heise adding helpers. Heise's final goal came short-handed at 13:41 off an assist from Sophie Schafer, and Oberding's final goal came unassisted at 15:40.

Goaltender Tyler McGrath had 11 saves in net for Red Wing as the Wingers out-shot the Falcons 34-12.

Winners of four straight, Red Wing (4-1-1, 3-0 Big Nine) heads to Rochester Mayo on Thursday.