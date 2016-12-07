But with a young lineup that was dealing with some depth issues Tuesday, the Winhawks eventually pulled away to pick up a 67-47 victory at Sonju Gymnasium.

“I think we ran out of gas,” said Red Wing head coach Jesse Nelson. “Not having Bubba (Muelken, due to a concussion), Tayzha (Buck) was very under the weather, so I think we just ran out of gas.”

Morgan Zebro had a Wingers-high 13 points while picking up five rebounds and a pair of assists. Buck and Kyli Nelson each had eight points and two rebounds.

Red Wing also got a big pick-up from its bench with its reserves out-scoring Winona's 19-18.

“Ellyn Braunreiter stepped up tonight and played her best game of the year. I thought Allison Faas played her best game of the year and I thought Amy Jeranek also played some really big minutes,” Jesse said. “It was nice when one of the seniors go down, three seniors stepped up, especially on the defensive end.”

When the Wingers' 3-point attempts struggled to fall in the second half, the Winhawks were able to get running, scoring easy buckets in transition that turned the tied game into a 20-point win. Three Winona players – Maria Appicelli (19), Eden Nibbelink (17) and Danneka Voegeli (16) – finished in double figures.

“We didn't give up the transition buckets we did in the second half,” Jesse said of his team's first-half success. “To me, the difference is Winona got some easy transition looks (in the second half).”

Red Wing (3-3, 1-2 Big Nine) has its next two games in Rochester, against Century on Friday and at John Marshall on Dec. 13.