Gymnastics: Wingers third in Byron

Paige Patterson had the highest finish of the day for Red Wing, a second-place score of 9.4 on the floor exercise. Patterson also finished fifth in the vault with an 8.9, and sixth in the parallel uneven bars with an 8.3. Carolyn Hanson also had a solid performance, setting personal bests in the bars and vault.

“It was a good start to the season,” said Red Wing co-head coach Lisa Hanson. “Beam was a struggle, and that's something we'll definitely be working on. But we looked really good on the floor.”

The Wingers will be in Owatonna on Thursday before taking eight days away from competition. Red Wing will head to Faribault on Dec. 16.