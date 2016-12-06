Boys Hockey: Three-goal third lifts Fergus Falls over Red Wing
Fergus Falls scored three times on five shots in the third period to steal a 4-3 victory over Red Wing on Saturday.
The Wingers led 1-0 after the first period on a Camryn Blue goal that was assisted by Seth Cushing. Cushing, from Blue, and Jack Maroushek, from Michael Stoffel and Teddy Lillico, scored in the second to give Red Wing a 3-1 lead heading into the final 17 minutes.
But Brad Moxness scored 33 seconds into the final frame, and Adam Swanson scored twice over the following six-and-a-half minutes to give the Otters the win.
Zach Harding made 26 saves in the loss, while his counterpart, Drew Luhning, stopped 36 shots.
Red Wing (1-2) hosts Henry Sibley on Tuesday.