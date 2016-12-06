Search
    Boys Basketball: Mankato East tops Wingers in OT

    By resports Today at 9:15 a.m.

    Red Wing's five-point halftime lead did not hold, and Mankato East outscored the Wingers by seven in overtime to win Saturday's Big Nine Conference battle, 80-73.

    Kipp Adams' 21 points were a team high for Red Wing, with Christian Massett finishg with 14. Adams and Massett also led the Wingers in rebounds with both hauling in six. Jawon Terry had four steals, and Nathan Carlson had nine points and three blocks.

    Red Wing (0-2, 0-1 Big Nine) will host two league games next, with Rochester Century coming to Sonju Gymnasium on Friday, and Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
