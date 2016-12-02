And on the bench, Drew Olinger took the helm for his first game as Red Wing’s head coach.

And in the beginning of Friday’s game, things looked promising when the Wingers opened with an 8-0 lead in the first four minutes.

“Positive energy was huge. We had a mentality in that situation that we were going to be good,” Olinger said.

After that start, things went cold for the Wingers and the growing pains started to take notice. And thanks to a 15-point run late in the first half and an 11-2 start in the second half, Hastings was able to come off its home court with a 74-62 non-conference victory.

“We played really solid if you take away that seven-minute stretch at the end of the first half and into the second half that bit us in the butt,” Olinger said. “That’s just experience, that’s just learning how to play as a team and play with one another. We did a lot of good things, but that seven-minute stretch killed us.”

The outside shooting and defense worked early for the Wingers when Teddy Tauer and Nathan Carlson hit threes early in the game. On the other end, Red Wing kept Hastings from hitting a shot until the 12-minute, 40-second mark of the first half.

“We had a mentality that we were going to get the shot we wanted and we’re going to force them into taking a harder shot,” Olinger said.

The Wingers seemed too focused on the outside shot, and when the shots didn’t drop, the Raiders were able to claw back, finally taking the lead at 20-19 after a jump shot by Nathaniel Wiese went in with 5:14 to go before halftime. Hastings headed into the locker room with a 34-27 advantage.

“We can’t settle (for long shots). We can’t dribble too much,” Olinger said. “When we do those things, our offense gets very stagnant. We have to move the ball with the pass and we got to move without the ball very productively and there were times where we weren’t doing that.”

Tauer, who had a team-high 13 points, hit a deep 2-pointer to open the second half before the Raiders scored 11 straight to lead 45-29.

“They were beating us to spots and we struggled to get to their shots,” Olinger said. “We also ran into issues where we had breaks in communication, breaks in other strategy and some other things. We need to focus on keeping our feet moving, playing great defense and getting ahead of people.”

Red Wing managed to cut things down to single digits when Kipp Adams hit a jumper to cut the Wingers’ deficit to 57-49 with 5:11 to play. But that’s as close as the team would get.

Adams, Carlson and Jawon Terry each finished with 11 points, with Adams and Carlson each grabbing five rebounds. Christian Massett also had five rebounds to go with eight points.

Wiese led all scorers with 16 points while Colin Kummer added 15 points for the Raiders. Two more players – Sawyer Levos (11) and Logan Nelson (10) – had double-digit points for Hastings.

Red Wing (0-1) has a short time to recover as it heads to Mankato East for the Big Nine Conference opener Saturday.

“One of the better things about basketball is some days you get to play the next game,” Olinger said. “Mankato East is going to be a tough opponent. They suffered a tough loss in their first game so both of us are going to be ready to go to avoid that second one.”