Girls Basketball: Wingers tripped up by Northfield

That percentage isn’t terrible, but where the Wingers were really unlucky was at the foul line where Red Wing failed to make a shot, and was awarded just two attempts.

Tayzha Buck led the Wingers with 22 points, hitting on 6 of 10 3-pointers in the process. Morgan Zebro hit half of her six 3-pointers and another bucket for 11 points, but only Lindsay Reps picked up any other points, and she ended with two. Reps’ six boards and four steals were a team high, as were McKayla “Bubba” Muelken’s seven assists.

The scoring was a bit more balanced for the Raiders, with Grace Touchette scoring 11, and Kaylyn Kidd finishing with 10. Annika Hoff and Rachel Kelly each had six in the win.

Red Wing (2-2, 2-2 Big Nine) will host Winona on Tuesday.