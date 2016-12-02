Girls Hockey: Red Wing climbs back for Big Nine win

The sixth-ranked Raiders looked as though they would roll through the Wingers with a pair of goals in the first three-and-a-half minutes of the game. The first came at 1:30 in the first period on an unassisted goal from Jessica Boland. Then at 3:24, Maddie LaPanta put Northfield ahead with another unassisted goal, which would hold for the rest of the first period and the majority of the second.

With 65 seconds left before the second intermission, Red Wing finally got on the board when Gabby Magill put the puck in the back of the net. Emily Hart was credited with an assist on the play.

Then early in the second, Taylor Heise tied the game and put in the game-winning goal with unassisted tallies at 2:01 and 4:03.

Even while down a player for the final 31 seconds of the game, the Wingers managed to hang on, thanks to a 23-save effort from goaltender Tyler McGrath.

Thirteenth-ranked Red Wing (3-1-1, 2-0-0 Big Nine) is back in action at home Tuesday against Faribault.