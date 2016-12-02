Leading the way for the Wingers was Morgan Zebro, who had 14 points on 4 of 8 shooting from outside along with five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Tayzha Buck had 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists, and Kyli Nelson hit three 3-pointers on the way to finishing with 11 points off the bench. Lindsay Reps had a team-high seven rebounds to go with four points, three assists and two steals.

Tigers' eighth-grader Erin Lamb led all scorers with 22 points.

With a pair of wins already, Red Wing (3-1) will try to go a perfect 3-0 this week when it heads to Northfield Friday.