Boys Hockey: Wingers keep pace, but can't get by Northfield

With the Wingers trailing by just a goal after the second, the Raiders got an insurance goal on the power play from Jackson Cloud to pull away with a 5-3 Big Nine Conference victory Tuesday in Northfield.

After a scoreless first period, Northfield's Nicholas Kvernmo scored a pair of goals in the first two minutes of the second, at 0:56 and 1:57.

Red Wing got on the board at 4:15 in the second when Seth Cushing scored on the power play, with assists to Tyler DeFore and Teddy Lillico.

Later in the period, Jacob Halvorson scored for Northfield to make it a 3-1 game before DeFore cut the deficit back down to one with a short-handed goal, with Seth Cushing tallying an assist. The Wingers would get close, but the Raiders would respond as Cloud scored his first goal on the power play at 15:42 in the second. With 39 seconds to go before the second intermission, Cushing punched in a goal, with assists going to Camryn Blue and DeFore.

DeFore (one goal, two assists) and Cushing (two goals, one assists) both finished with three points, and goaltender Zach Harding had 20 saves in the loss. Kvernmo had a game-high four points (two goals, two assists) for 12th-ranked (Class 1A) Northfield, and Ryan Bielenberg came up with 25 saves.

On Saturday, Red Wing is back on the road to face Fergus Falls.