Girls Hockey: Wingers' stout defense shuts out Mahtomedi

“We're trying to play a different style. It's taken some time for the kids to adjust but I think they did a terrific job,” Scott said.

A winning culture is the important thing for the Wingers. In the past, it was insurmountable leads. But on Tuesday, it was more about a strong defense that only got better as the game went on mixed with stout goaltending from sophomore Tyler McGrath, who had 25 saves in her second straight shutout.

“We made it really difficult for them to generate quality scoring opportunities. Throw that in with outstanding goaltending and you get what we had tonight,” Scott said. “The thing that was most impressive tonight was the goaltending, but also the discipline on the fore checking. Team defensive play was the key tonight.”

And when there were some opportunities on the offensive end against the Zephyrs, the Wingers were able to capitalize. Twenty-seven seconds into the game, a Taylor Heise shot was stopped by Mahtomedi goaltender Johanna Ficcadenti, only for Maria Haley to follow up with a shot on the loose puck that went into the net.

Then in the second period, Red Wing tacked on another loose puck goal with Gabby Magill scoring on an assist from Maria. Then at 2:56, Heise got a pass from Magill and put in her fourth goal of the season.

“Both of (Maria and Magill's goals) were just kids getting to the net. Those were effort goals, fighting through the traffic to make those things happen,” Scott said. “They weren't beautiful.”

Jaw-dropping shots for goals may not encompass this Winger squad. But the team is winning, moving to 2-1-1, and they're buying in.

“The kids are doing a great job picking up on it and it's evident in the way we're playing,” Scott said. “It seems like we're playing tougher.”

On Thursday, the Wingers will see how they stack up against one of the Big Nine Conference and Section 1A's top teams when they travel to fifth-ranked Northfield.