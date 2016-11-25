Girls Hockey: Wingers secure first win at Austin

The Wingers' first two goals came from Taylor Heise, who scored at both the 5-minute, 34-second mark and the 9:05 mark of the first period. Solveig Roth and Sophie Schafer had assists on the first goal while the second was unassisted.

Red Wing tacked on another goal 45 seconds into the second period when passes from Heise and Roth found Elle Bryant for the third goal of the game. Then with the man advantage, Emily Hart scored the Wingers' final goal of the night on the power play, with Heise and Gabby Magill each tallying assists on the play.

On Nov. 29, Red Wing (1-1-1, 1-0-0 Big Nine) has a non-conference home game against Mahtomedi.