Girls Basketball: Wingers ready to run in opener

One practice in particular, the Winger girls were feeling it.

“We had one three-hour practice that was really rough,” said senior guard Morgan Zebro. “The pace is going to be pretty fast. As long as we’re focusing when playing fast, we’re having a better time.”

Replacing Dave Muelken, who was the Wingers’ head coach for five season, Nelson isn’t looking to reinvent anything his predecessor implemented. Rather, he’s looking to tweak a few things, starting on the perimeter.

“We have some excellent perimeter shooters and we’ll implement them that way,” Nelson said. “We have some good, quick defensive guards and we’re going to try to utilized their strengths. Not much is really changing.”

Last year’s back court returns with McKayla “Bubba” Muelken running the offense, while Zebro is back as one of the team’s top shooters and Tayzha Buck offering Red Wing versatility all over the floor.

“Our team chemistry is really good since we’ve been playing together for so long. That really helps,” Muelken said. “It’s fun playing with all the girls. … We have Lindsay (Reps), Tayzha and Morgan, they’re such good shooters. It helps bringing it down to the post and kicking it out to them to hit a three.”

The back court experience has been extremely helpful in the coaching transition.

“I know them, they know me. We’re all comfortable with each other,” Nelson said. “The 18 girls we have to work with in the JV and varsity, this is as complete or as deep as a team that we’ve had since I’ve been here. The skill level and the ability from our top girl to our 18th, the gap is as small as it has ever been. It’s going to lead to a bright future with this program.”

The emphasis on guard play will also play on the defensive end as the team looks to maintain its high-pressure pressing style. The wild card in that will be Buck, who Nelson said could guard a post and a point guard all in the same game.

“I do AAU ball in the summer, so that definitely helps a lot,” Buck said about guarding the post. “And I was also working out, lifting, getting stronger.”

Nelson added, “With Tayzha’s versatility, she can play all five spots out there.”

The biggest uncertainty comes inside the arc, where the Wingers lost their top player from last year, forward McKenzie Cota, along with center Becca Swenning. The player coming back with the most post experience will be 6-foot-2 senior Ellyn Braunreiter, who started in place of an injured Swenning early last year.

“Ellyn had a great summer, and Amy Jeranek has always been a strong contributor for us, along with Allison Faas,” Nelson said. “We got some young kids there that we don’t know how things will shake out as well. But our six seniors (Faas, Jeranek, CeCe Tisland, Braunreiter, Muelken and Zebro), they bring a lot of experience, leadership and shooting ability.”

And just like in the first week in practice, Nelson hopes his team hits the floor running on Friday when Red Wing plays Minneapolis North in the first round of its four-team tip-off tournament. Goodhue will face River Falls in the opening round, followed by North/Red Wing.

“We want to see a great defensive effort and we want to see the girls play to their strengths,” Nelson said. “Transition the ball, keep working the ball around until we get some great outside shots and combining that with some inside presence as well.”