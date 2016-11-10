Girls Swimming: Wingers compete in Section 1A prelims

In the 100-yard butterfly, Cecelia De Jong will be seeded third in Friday's final after a time of 1 minute, 1.46 seconds on Wednesday. State standard time, which results in an automatic state bid, is at 57.99.

Then in the 100 breaststroke, Sammy Kriese will be seeded fourth with a time of 1:10.82, nearing the standard time of 1:07.27.

The Wingers' 200 medley relay of Grace O'Brien, Kriese, De Jong and Claire King will be seeded second after a time of 1:55.42, holding off Mankato East's time of 1:55.61. The top two teams in the finals earn a state bid.

“Awesome meet for the girls tonight at the Rochester Recreation Center,” said Red Wing head coach Kevin O'Brien. “We had lots of time drops with many qualifying for finals on Friday.”

Kriese will also swim in the finals in the 200 individual medley (fifth, 2:22.57), with De Jong also qualifying for finals in the 200 IM (13th, 2:25.13).

Grace O'Brien will be seeded sixth in both the 500 freestyle (5:38.03) and 100 backstroke (1:03.40), and LeEtta McDowell is the 13th seed in the 100 butterfly (1:07.48).

In three events, Red Wing had two swimmers qualify for finals: 50 freestyle (12th, Claire King, 26.27; 15th, Polina Duchelle, 26.46), 100 freestyle (10th, Duchelle, 57.34; 11th, Claire King, 57.58) and diving (10th, Riley Marty, 192.40; 15th, Carli King, 184.00).

The 400 freestyle relay (Marissa Kelly, O'Brien, Kriese, Duchelle) is the sixth seed in 3:55.53 while the 200 freestyle relay (Duchelle, De Jong, Teegan Beyers, Claire King) sits in seventh at 1:46.44.