Girls Swimming: Red Wing 10th at Big Nine championship

Rochester Mayo won the conference championship with 501.5 points, followed by Northfield (244.5), Faribault (239), Mankato West (221) and Rochester John Marshall (196).

The top individual finishes for the Wingers came from both Cecelia De Jong and Sammy Kriese. De Jong placed eighth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 3.69 seconds while Kriese was eighth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:13.94.

The 200 medley relay team of Grace O'Brien, Kriese, De Jong and Claire King placed ninth at 1:59.50. The 400 freestyle relay of Teegan Beyers, O'Brien, Kriese and Polina Duchelle was ninth at 4:02.73, and the 200 freestyle relay of De Jong, Duchelle, Marissa Kelly and King was 10th in 1:49.85.

“Conference went pretty well for the girls. Even though we did not achieve many personal best times, we did beat a few season best times,” said Red Wing head coach Kevin O'Brien. “Our sights are on the section meet, so going into the conference meet we focused on race practice since the section meet will be at the same pool. Many girls struggled with turns at the bulk head, due to the very different visual they had going into those turns. So we were glad to have conference in the same pool as sections next week. The girls are excited to race completely tapered at sections at the very fast Rochester Recreation Center Pool for prelims Wednesday and finals Friday.”