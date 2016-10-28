Volleyball: St. Charles closes the book on Wingers' season

The Wingers were led by Haddie Furlong's six kills, with Abi Deming adding four. Macy Koester had 15 assists, with the defense coming from Ashlyn Nystuen's 10 digs. Dani Deming, Vanessa Frazier and Furlong each had six digs, and Abi Deming led the team with six blocks.

Though the match closed the season, there were positives to take from a young team.

“We played pretty scrappy volleyball tonight which was something we worked on in practice a lot this week,” said assistant coach Lindsay Woychek. “We came out a bit nervous in the first set and dug ourselves into a couple holes that we couldn't recover from. In the third set we struggled to serve receive. Our middles, Abi and Elle (Thorson), played really aggressively. We missed Madisyn (Lyons) and Grace (Pagel) who traveled to Europe with a school trip, but we had some girls step into their roles and make a big impact in tonight's match. With such a young team we were excited to see some really great things that we will be able to build on in the offseason for next year.”

Red Wing ends the season with a record of 7-21.