    Volleyball: Wingers end regular season with loss to Winona

    By resports Today at 3:59 p.m.

    Red Wing and Winona met on Tuesday to finalize the regular season, and the Winhawks left Sonju Gymnasium with a 3-1 (25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20) victory over the Wingers.

    Madisyn Lyons led Red Wing with 17 digs and 15 kills, while Vanessa Frazier added 10 kills and three blocks. Elle Thorson, who has found a role on the varsity as a middle hitter, continued to show why she was called up with seven kills and four blocks. Macy Koester had 29 assists for the Wingers, with Grace Pagel adding 13 digs in her final home match.

    Red Wing finished the season 7-20 overall, and 1-10 in the Big Nine Conference. The Wingers will begin postseason play on Thursday, Oct. 27 at St. Charles (14-9) in the Sub-section 1AA East quarterfinals. The Saints beat Red Wing 2-0 on Sept. 17 at the Farmington tournament.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
